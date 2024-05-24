How did it start?

I have been curious about what an SSL Certificate is and how it works. This is a newbie's log on the path to understanding a thing or two about how it works.

We casually talk about security and how SSL certificates should be used to make your website more secure. In this blog, I am documenting my learnings, and the end goal for me here is to see if I can enable an SSL certificate (sshh... it's called a TLS Certificate since SSL is long deprecated) on a server locally. Why?