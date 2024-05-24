14 Top Outstanding Open Source LLMs For Research and Commercial Use

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: 14 Top Open Source LLMs For Research and Commercial Use —

Large Language Models (or LLMs) are machine learning models (built on top of transformer neural network) that aim to solve language problems like auto-completion, text classification, text generation, and more. It is a subset of Deep Learning.

The "large" refers to the model being pre-trained by a massive set of data (could be in sizes of petabytes), accompanied by millions or billions of parameters and further fine-tuned for a specific use-case.

While LLMs made projects like ChatGPT and Google Gemini possible, they are proprietary. So, there's a lack of transparency, and the entire control of the LLM (and its usage) is at the discretion of the company that owns it.

So, what's the solution to this? Open source LLMs.