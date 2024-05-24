PostgreSQL 17 Beta 1 Released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first beta release of PostgreSQL 17 is now available for download. This release contains previews of all features that will be available when PostgreSQL 17 is made generally available, though some details of the release can change during the beta period.

You can find information about all of the PostgreSQL 17 features and changes in the release notes:

https://www.postgresql.org/docs/17/release-17.html

to test the new features of PostgreSQL 17 on your systems to help us eliminate PostgreSQL 17 Beta 1 in production environments, we encourage you to find ways

Your testing and feedback will help the community ensure that the PostgreSQL 17 release upholds our standards of delivering a stable, reliable release of the world's most advanced open source relational database. Please read more about our beta testing process and how you can contribute: [...]

