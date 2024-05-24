posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 24, 2024



Quoting: Manjaro 24 is Arch Linux for the rest of us —

Manjaro Linux is the DIY-spirited Arch Linux distro, but made easier – so that those still on their way to guru status will be able to say: "I run Arch, BTW."

Manjaro 24.0 "Wynsdey" is the latest release of this Arch Linux metadistro, backed by the eponymous German company. The new release offers kernel 6.9.0 and some of the latest desktop releases: GNOME 46.1, KDE Plasma 6.0.4, and LXQt 2.0.

Manjaro is an interesting attempt to take the rolling-release Arch Linux distribution and mold it into something smoother and more stable. We wrote about Arch for its 20th anniversary, and we've also looked at a couple of the most prominent Arch derivatives, Endeavour OS and Garuda Linux. Like Arch itself, these are both rolling-release projects, with daily updates. Garuda brings Btrfs snapshot support, like that found in openSUSE Tumbleweed, so if an update breaks your system, you can roll back to an older snapshot and get working again quickly.