today's leftovers
-
ZDNet ☛ More than money, open-source pros want these 2 things from their next jobs
Admins and developers have similar career goals, but their top priorities are different, according to a new report.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ A history of a logo with a colon and two slashes
In the 2015 time frame I had come to the conclusion that the curl logo could use modernization and I was toying with ideas of how it could be changed. The original had served us well, but it definitely had a 1990s era feel to it.
-