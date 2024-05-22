Programming Leftovers
GCC ☛ GCC 13 Release Series
The GCC developers are pleased to announce the release of GCC 13.3.
This release is a bug-fix release, containing fixes for regressions in GCC 13.2 relative to previous releases of GCC.
Apache Groovy’s Grape for easy dependencies
Apache Groovy's Grape tool simplifies dependency management, letting you declare libraries directly in your code. This article explores Grape's benefits and how to use it effectively.
Rlang ☛ Get a Free New Logo for Your R Package in Our Hex Design Contest
At Appsilon, we are committed to supporting the R community and empowering developers. We are thrilled to introduce our Hex Logo Design Contest—a great opportunity to enhance your R package with a unique, custom-designed hex logo!
Simon Ser ☛ Simon Ser: Status update, May 2024
Hi!
Sadly, I need to start this status update with bad news: SourceHut has decided to terminate my contract. At this time, I’m still in the process of figuring out what I’ll do next. I’ve marked some SourceHut-specific projects as unmaintained, such as sr.ht-container-compose (feel free to fork of course). I’ve handed over hut maintenance to xenrox, and I’ve started migrating a few projects to other forges (more to follow). I will continue to maintain projects that I still use such as soju to the extent that my free time allows.
Qt ☛ Qt 6.7.1 Released
We have released Qt 6.7.1 today. As a patch release, Qt 6.7.1 does not introduce any new features but contains more than 400 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.7.0 release.
KDAB ☛ Qt and Trivial Relocation (Part 3)
In the last post of this series we started exploring how to erase an element from the middle of a vector. We discussed that in principle there are several different possible ways to implement erase().
teleSUR ☛ Red Wave 7 Military Exercise Concludes Successfully
The “Red Wave 7” exercise aims to enhance the maritime security of the countries bordering the Red Sea and protect territorial waters.
ADF ☛ Joint Forces Pursue IS-Mozambique Southward
Joint security forces in northern Mozambique continued their seek-and-destroy operations against Islamic State-Mozambique (ISM) after the terror group launched another foray into the Nampula Province in April.
ADF ☛ U.N.: Surge in Sahel Drug Trafficking Threatens Security
Senegalese authorities in mid-April seized more than a metric ton of cocaine concealed in packets and stashed in bags in a truck near the Mali border. Valued at $146 million, it was the country’s largest inland seizure of cocaine.
JURIST ☛ UK high court rules 2023 regulations broadening police authority to intervene in protests unlawful
The UK’s High Cout of Justice on Tuesday ruled that recent amendments to protest laws enacted by the Secretary of State were unlawful. The court’s judgment comes as a result of a legal challenge to the amendments brought by the National Council of Civil Liberties.
teleSUR ☛ Spain Fully Withdraws Its Ambassador From Argentina
Javier Milei said that he would not apologize "under any circumstances," arguing that he was the one attacked by the Spaniards.
The New Stack ☛ Hungry for a More Flexible Golang Array? Try a Slice
Go Arrays in the Go programming language are used to store multiple values of variables that are the same type.