Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
A farewell to Finland, an occupied territory
Finland, Finland, Finland
-
[Meme] Escalating After Failures
4 stages of cancel culture
-
Red Hat Had 2+ Days to Deny Reports of Impending Layoffs. But Red Hat Chose to Keep Silent.
Red Hat DOES NOT deny layoffs on the way
-
Attempts to Sink the Free Software Movement (Under the Guise of Saving It)
We can see who's being drowned
New
-
Serbia: GNU/Linux at Almost 4% (or Beyond if ChromeOS is Counted)
considerable growth for GNU/Linux
-
Links 22/05/2024: China in Other Countries' Islands, Growing Threat of Piracy
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 22/05/2024: Freedom Through Limitation, Cloud Photos
Links for the day
-
Canonical Supports Monopoly
more of the same
-
Links 22/05/2024: "Copilot+" as Mass Surveillance and Microsoft Defying Consent in Scarlett Johansson's Case
Links for the day
-
Microsoft-Connected Person Was Threatening to Sue Me and to Sue My Wife (Because His Feelings Were Hurt After Had He Spent More Than a Decade Defaming Me and Violating My Family's Dignity, Privacy)
litigation was chosen and we shall defend everything we wrote
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
-
Czech Republic: Windows Down From 98% to 43%, GNU/Linux Rises to Over 3%
modest gains for GNU/Linux
-
Links 22/05/2024: Pixar Layoffs and More Speculation About Microsoft Shutdowns/Layoffs (Ninja Theory)
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):