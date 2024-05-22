Open Hardware: BreadboardOS, Arduino, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ BreadboardOS firmware for the Raspberry Pi RP2040 features a Linux-like terminal
Cavin McKinley's BreadboardOS is an open-source firmware platform for the Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU (for now) built around FreeRTOS and with a feature-packed CLI that reminds me of the GNU/Linux terminal.
The terminal implementation is based on a fork of the microshell project with some additional customization. It is organized into POSIX-style folders/files providing a familiar user interface for interacting with the hardware on the MCU.
-
Arduino ☛ Innovative new tactile sensor helps assess fine motor skills
Fine motor skills correlate strongly with cognition and the accurate assessment of an individual’s motor skills can be critical in diagnosing and treating a variety of conditions. But objective evaluation has been a challenge, as suitable sensors weren’t available.
-
Arduino ☛ Save 20% on Arduino Cloud Maker Plan this May!
Enhance your IoT projects with our special offer! Get 20% off a yearly subscription to the Arduino Cloud Maker Plan using code CLOUD20MAY. Valid until the end of May, this deal saves you $14.38, reducing the price from $71.88 to $57.50.
-
Aaron Rainbolt: OR...
Contrary to what you may be thinking, this is not a tale of an inexperienced coder pretending to know what they’re doing. I have something even better for you.
It all begins in the dead of night, at my workplace. In front of me is a typical programmer’s desk - two computers, three monitors (one of which isn’t even plugged in), a mess of storage drives, SD cards, 2FA keys, and an arbitrary RPi 4, along with a host of items that most certainly don’t belong on my desk, and a tangle of cables that would give even a rat a migraine. My dev laptop is sitting idle on the desk, while I stare intently at the screen of a system running a battery of software tests.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi Zero HAT compatible Quectel BG95-M3 Zero cellular IoT board runs QuecPython MicroPython firmware
Waveshare BG95-M3 Zero is a Raspberry Pi Zero-sized SBC based on Quectel BG95-M3 cellular IoT module with LTE Cat M1 (eMTC), LTE Cat NB2 (NB-IoT), and eGPRS connectivity as well as GNSS. The board supports Raspberry Pi HATs and ships with Quectel’s QuecPython MicroPython firmware for easier programming.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ New open-source, high resolution, low-latency E-ink monitor announced — Modos Paper delivers 1200p in a 13.3-inch form factor
Modos Tech introduces an open-source, open-hardware E-ink monitor and dev kit.