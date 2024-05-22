Software: Stratus, Floorp Browser in Linux, and mpv
Business Wire ☛ Latest Release of Stratus’ Linux-Based Fault Tolerance and Virtualization Software Increases Edge Infrastructure Capabilities
Stratus Technologies Inc. (“Stratus”), an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous computing platforms for the edge and the data center, today announced the release of Stratus Redundant Linux (SRL) 3.0, the latest version of its Linux-based operating system for the Stratus ztC Edge™ platform, and everRun® 8.0, the newest iteration of the company’s continuous availability software, which provides fault-tolerant performance across heterogeneous x86-based compute infrastructure.
Make Tech Easier ☛ Why You Should Try Out Floorp Browser in Linux
Floorp is a new Firefox-based web browser with a focus on privacy and customization. Learn about its features and installation method.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Interacting with mpv
Haruna allows you to run any mpv command through it's
Custom Commandssettings page. The most useful command would be the set command which lets you set an mpv property to some value. For example to set the hwdec property to vaapi you use
set hwdec vaapiin the command field of Haruna's
Custom Commandspage; if the value contains spaces wrap it in quotes.
