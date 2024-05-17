In today’s interconnected world, having control over your email communications is essential for privacy, security, and branding purposes. Setting up your own email server with a custom domain on Ubuntu provides you with full control over your email infrastructure and enhances your professional image. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of setting up an email server on Ubuntu, complete with a custom domain name.

Before we dive into the setup process, make sure you have the following prerequisites: [...]