Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: A Comprehensive Guide to Setting Up an Email Server with Custom Domain on Ubuntu
In today’s interconnected world, having control over your email communications is essential for privacy, security, and branding purposes. Setting up your own email server with a custom domain on Ubuntu provides you with full control over your email infrastructure and enhances your professional image. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of setting up an email server on Ubuntu, complete with a custom domain name.
Before we dive into the setup process, make sure you have the following prerequisites: [...]
Idiomdrottning ☛ Hardening newlines
Sometimes I just want all newlines in a region to become hardened, for example when writing code or poetry.
Erika Rowland ☛ How to Embed an SVG in CSS
With that, we now have the ability to inline SVGs in CSS.
University of Toronto ☛ XTurningOffCapslock
In the process of upgraded my office desktop to Fedora 40, I wound up needing to turn off the X server's CapsLock modifier. For people with a normal keyboard setup, this is simple; to turn off the CapsLock modifier, you tap the CapsLock key. However, I turn CapsLock into another Ctrl key (and then I make heavy use of tapping CapsLock to start dmenu (also)), which leaves the regular CapsLock functionality unavailable to me under normal circumstances. Since I don't have a CapsLock key, you might wonder how the CapsLock modifier got turned on in the first place.
Rachel ☛ SSD death, tricky read-only filesystems, and systemd magic?
I have this old 2012-ish Mac Mini which has long since stopped getting OS updates from Apple. It's been through a lot. I upgraded the memory on it at some point, and maybe four years ago I bought one of those "HDD to SSD" kits from one of the usual Mac rejuvenation places. Both of those moves gave it a lot of life, but it's nothing compared to the flexibility I got by moving to Debian.
Vitux ☛ How to Install and Use PostgreSQL on Ubuntu
PostgreSQL is a free and open source relational database management system. It is very popular worldwide due to its high stability, performance and data integrity. It offers an implementation of the SQL query language. It was developed specifically for business-critical applications.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yarn on openSUSE. Yarn is a popular and efficient package manager for JavaScript and Node.js, offering a fast, reliable, and secure way to manage dependencies for your projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Miniconda on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Miniconda on Fedora 40. Miniconda is a lightweight, streamlined version of the popular Anaconda distribution that focuses on providing a minimal setup for Python development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Miniconda on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Conda is an open-source package management system and environment management system that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It was created by Continuum Analytics (now Anaconda, Inc.) to simplify package management and deployment for data science and machine learning applications.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Odoo 17 ERP Software on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a self-hosted suite of over 10,000 open-source applications well suited for various business needs, including CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, project management, and point of sale. This tutorial will teach us to install Odoo 16 Stack on a Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install TYPO3 CMS on Ubuntu 24.04
TYPO3 is a free and open-source Enterprise-grade content management system. It provides enterprise-level features such as a scalable CMS with multisite support, multilingual installations, strong security implementation, blazingly fast, and can be run anywhere.
