Games: Athenian Rhapsody, Towerful Defense: Prologue, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER
Athenian Rhapsody is a rather unhinged Undertale-like and stupidly funny
Athenian Rhapsody might just be my new favourite release of 2024. Taking inspiration from the likes of Undertale and Earthbound and turning the ridiculousness up a few notches. Developer Nico Papalia has crafted something brilliant here. Note: key provided by Top Hat Studios.
Towerful Defense: Prologue is like Brotato and Vampire Survivors had a TD baby
I'm apparently a total and complete sucker for anything that allows for short rounds of gameplay, that mixes in elements of Brotato and Vampire Survivors to let me customize my run and Towerful Defense: Prologue has plenty of that.
Ultimate Chicken Horse gets its biggest sale yet with a new content update
Ultimate Chicken Horse is easily one of the funniest and stupidest party-platformers I've ever played, and it just had a free content update with a big discount.
Story-rich adventure Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER is out now
The sequel to 2064: Read Only Memories has finally arrived with Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER now available with Linux support. No rating for Steam Deck yet but it does have controller support so it should work well.
Caves of Qud gets a huge new Beta released with the big UI redesign
An update many have been waiting for, Caves of Qud, one of the best roguelikes ever has a Beta available that includes a huge overhaul to the UI. Much better for gamepad and Steam Deck players.
Underground sandbox adventure Core Keeper hits 1.0 on August 27
The award-winning mining sandbox adventure game Core Keeper is now getting ready to leave Early Access with the big 1.0 arriving on August 27th.
SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 DX arrives on Steam and it's Steam Deck Verified
SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 from Koei Tecmo is a hack and slash game originally released in 2014. And now the much expanded enhanced version is here with SAMURAI WARRIORS 4 DX. There was also SAMURAI WARRIORS 4-II that came to Steam in 2015, which was more of a side-story with DX directly building on 4.
Back 4 Blood gets Denuvo Anti-tamper removed and an anti-cheat fix for Steam Deck
For those of you who wait until Denuvo Anti-tamper gets removed from games, you'll be pleased to know Back 4 Blood is now free of it. Plus the developers fixed the anti-cheat recently.