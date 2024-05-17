Open Hardware: HackBat, TSMC, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Digital-quality audio comes courtesy of an Adafruit MAX Mono Amp which pushes sound to the mini speaker. These both sit on an Adafruit Perma Proto Bonnet, which the Raspberry Pi Zero W wears.

Thanks to the Mopidy music server, the radio can play music from a local disk as well as pretty much any streaming service, including Spotify, SoundCloud, and TuneIn. You can edit the playlist from a phone, tablet, or computer.