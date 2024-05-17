Open Hardware: HackBat, TSMC, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ HackBat – DIY open-source hardware Flipper Zero alternative features Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU, ESP8266 WiFi module, RF transceiver…
HackBat is an open-source hardware pen-testing device designed for hackers and makers and equipped with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller, an ESP8266 WiFi module, a sub-GHz RF transceiver, NFC, an OLED display, and more… It’s basically a DIY alternative to the popular Flipper Zero wireless hacking tool, that you can produce and assemble yourself.
-
AnandTech ☛ TSMC to Expand Specialty Capacity by 50%, Introduce 4nm N4e Low-Power Node
With all the new fabs being built in Germany and Japan, as well as the expansion of production capacity in China, TSMC is planning to extend its production capacity for specialty technologies by 50% by 2027. As disclosed by the company during its European Technology Symposium this week, TSMC expects to need to not only convert existing capacity to meet demands for specialty processes, but even build new (greenfield) fab space just for this purpose. One of the big drivers for this demand, in turn, will be TSMC's next specialty node: N4e, a 4nm-class ultra-low-power production node.
-
Steve Ledlow ☛ Makers Make
After thinking about how I’d achieve something better, I’m as far along as the picture above. A few minutes in Figma, big bold Montserrat making the emphatic statement, some cardstock and about 45 minutes with an Exacto knife, hole punch and painters tape. I’ll pickup a can of fudge brown spray paint and a coat or two later it will be done and up on the wall next to my front door. Designed and made; on to the next adventure. I’ll post a picture of the finished product as an edit to this post.
-
Arduino ☛ An ultra-affordable DIY underwater ROV
This ROV has two thrusters for propulsion and steering. Those are electric DC motors controlled by an Arduino UNO Rev3 board through H-bridge drivers. Power comes from an onboard lithium battery and users pilot the craft with a remote control connected via a tether. That remote has two joysticks, each with one axis tied to one motor’s power.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ This vintage radio streams music with Raspberry Pi Zero W
Digital-quality audio comes courtesy of an Adafruit MAX Mono Amp which pushes sound to the mini speaker. These both sit on an Adafruit Perma Proto Bonnet, which the Raspberry Pi Zero W wears.
Thanks to the Mopidy music server, the radio can play music from a local disk as well as pretty much any streaming service, including Spotify, SoundCloud, and TuneIn. You can edit the playlist from a phone, tablet, or computer.