New Automotive Grade Linux Platform Release Adds Cloud-Native Functionality, RISC-V Architecture and Flutter-Based Applications

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2024



Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for all Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), has announced the latest code release of the AGL platform, UCB 17.0 or “Quirky Quillback.”

Developed through a joint effort by AGL member companies, the AGL Platform known as the Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that serves as an industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications.

