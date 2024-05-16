Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

 

Introducing the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+: Enhanced Connectivity for Raspberry Pi 5

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+, an expansion board designed to extend the connectivity options of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT+ facilitates the connection of M.2 peripherals, including NVMe drives and AI accelerators, to the Raspberry Pi 5’s PCIe 2.0 interface, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 500 MB/s.

DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)

RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop

The MNT Reform RCORE RK3588 Processor Module is a high-performance upgrade for the MNT Reform laptop, featuring the powerful Rockchip RK3588 processor. This octa-core module is designed to deliver maximum CPU and GPU performance, making it suitable for users requiring enhanced computing capabilities.

Tor Project blog

Join us for the Tor Community Day 2024 in Lisbon

If you want to learn more about how Tor works, its impact in Portugal, how you can become a contributor–or simply want to discuss various topics related to free and open-source software, censorship circumvention, privacy and more–this event is for you!

Security release: Arti 1.2.3. (Please upgrade.)

These vulnerabilities affect the crate tor-circmgr 0.18.0, released along with Arti version 1.2.2. They are fixed in tor-circmgr 0.18.1. (Fixes will also appear in Arti version 1.2.4, to be released on our regular schedule at the start of June.)

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.15

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes

Firefox 127 promises an updated screenshots feature that will finally let you take screenshots of various :about: pages and file types like SVG, XML, and others, and better handle capturing large screenshots. In addition, it features new keyboard shortcuts for added accessibility, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.

Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Endless OS 6 is here more than a year after Endless OS 5 featuring a refined look and feel across all the core apps on top of the GNOME 43 desktop environment series, which brings a new dark style preference, improved screenshot and screen recording, as well as updated apps.

Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9

Dubbed “Wynsdey”, Manjaro Linux 24.0 appears to be the first GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.9, which was released over the weekend. I don’t know how the Manjaro Linux team pulled this off, but good for them, showing the rest of the distro maintainers how to do it.

Raspberry Pi 5 Official M.2 HAT Now Available for NVMe Drives and AI Accelerators

Raspberry Pi 5 was released in October 2023 with powerful components like the Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, as well as a VideoCore VII graphics card capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies.

Internet Society

The US Makes a Big Step Toward Better Routing Security

Governments should set the standard for improving routing security. This is crucial because many government services are considered critical infrastructure, and they have a significant role in establishing best practices for running safe and secure networks. Until recently, the US Federal Government faced challenges in this area. As the child of two dedicated civil servants, it was particularly disappointing for me to see that the US Government was falling so far behind in such an important area. 

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install Applications on Ubuntu 24.04

news

Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2024

Deepin Linux

Deepin, a Linux-based open-source desktop operating system developed in China, has announced the release candidate (RC) of its latest version, Deepin V23 (download here). This RC version introduces numerous new features and improvements, aiming to attract users who are considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11. However, as this is not the final release, potential switchers should wait for the stable version to ensure a seamless transition.

The Deepin V23 RC comes with a host of new features that enhance usability and user experience. The installer has been optimized with improved UI details, updated carousel images, and a trial mode for users to experience the system without installation. It also reverts pre-installed applications to deb versions, supports 14th generation U terminal devices, and provides dual kernel options of 5.15 and 6.6.

The launcher has been significantly revamped with a new three-section layout, quick access functionality, and a free sorting mode for applications. Users can now create and modify application groups, drag custom applications to change their order, and use a letter index feature for easier navigation. The addition of "Frequently Used Software" and "Recently Installed" modules further enhances application management.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mozilla Firefox 126 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 126 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its planned May 14th official launch, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements implemented in this version.
Security Patches and Linux FUD (Blaming Everything on "Linux" Again)
typical Microsoft et al
Neofetch Development Ends as GitHub Project Archived
It seems that the popular command-line system info tool Neofetch is dead, Jim
Kernel (Linux) Picks
Some kernel level news
GNU/Linux in Belarus: From 0.5% to 3% [original]
things change when there is conflict
Swaziland's Laptops/Desktops: Windows Down From 99% to 51%, Only 8.7% If Mobile Counted Too [original]
Operating System Market Share Swaziland
Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”
The Endless OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Endless OS 6 as the latest version of this Debian-based and app-centric operating system for everyday use.
EndeavorOS Gemini is as user-friendly as it is beautiful
This Linux desktop has all the security, stability, and reliability of a rocket ship ready to take you to the moon and back
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
it was long coming
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
Deepin, a Linux-based open-source desktop operating system developed in China
Manjaro 24.0: Plasma 6, GNOME 46, LXQt 2.0, and More
Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey: Now with Plasma 6, GNOME 46, and LXQt 2.0. Over 8K updates, including Linux kernel 6.9
Raspberry Pi 5 Official M.2 HAT Now Available for NVMe Drives and AI Accelerators
After a long wait, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of the official Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
 
New Automotive Grade Linux Platform Release Adds Cloud-Native Functionality, RISC-V Architecture and Flutter-Based Applications
UCB 17.0 or “Quirky Quillback.”
Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China
this is not the final release
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
SJVN and more
Switching Between Intel and Nvidia Graphics Cards on Ubuntu
It is more common these days to have a hybrid setup of two graphics cards on laptops
The Register on Raspberry Pi Going Public and Hugging Hype/Buzzwords
Cambridge-based business could be valued at up to £500m and is boost for UK after some companies switched listings
Russia's Divestments
Yandex Browser measured at 23% this month
Security Leftovers
half a dozen links
Ubuntu distributor tries reverse domain name hijacking Lubuntu domain
Panelist rules the domain name was registered in good faith
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Firefox 127 Enters Beta Testing with Updated Screenshot Tool, Other Changes
With Firefox 126 out the door, Mozilla has promoted the next major release of its open-source and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 127, to the beta channel for public testing.
today's leftovers
only 4 more links
Android Leftovers
Google Done With People Stealing Android Phones
With Asmi 24.04, Ubuntu's never looked so snappy (without the Snaps)
Distro formerly known as Zinc cuts the fat, rather than just replacing it
today's leftovers
only 3 more for now
GNU/Linux Applications and Mozilla Stuff
not to much from Mozilla though
Canonical/Ubuntu: Clown Computing Upselling ("Ubuntu Pro"), MAAS, and More
Some Ubuntu centric picks
Programming Leftovers
and some Web, too
BSD: BSDCan, DragonFly BSD, FreeBSD, and OpenBSD
Some BSD news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Some Linux-centric hardware and device hacking
Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
mostly redhat.com
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters, Sudo Show, WordPress Briefing, and mintCast
4 new episodes
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Lots of Windows TCO
today's howtos
last batch for today
Android Leftovers
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2024-05-15
Looks Like Arch Linux Is Going To Officially Support ARM/RISC-V
Arch Linux is making better efforts to support newer architectures
today's howtos
half a ddozen howtos
Tor Browser and Firefox Stories
3 stories for today
We need your help to release the LibrePlanet 2024 videos
Thanks for joining us for another successful LibrePlanet conference this year
Games: Steam, Bundles and More
9 stories from gamingonlinux
Breadboard OS Is An Operating System For The Pi Pico
Operating systems! They’re everywhere these days, from your smart TV to your smartphone
Debian’s Decision to Cut KeePassXC Features Sparked Debate
A Debian developer's controversial decision to cut some of KeePassXC's networking capabilities has sparked discontent among its users
Best Free and Open Source Software
They are all free and open source goodness
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
SeeedStudio Previews R1000 Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
The reComputer R1000 by Seeed Studio is a high-performance and cost-effective edge IoT controller based on the Raspberry Pi solution
Microsoft Windows 11 Caches Exploitable Malware
Reprinted with permission from Cybershow
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
[Meme] Over 2 Million [original]
Over 2 million hits today
[Meme] Phasing Out Windows in Africa [original]
Windows Falls to 10% in Uganda
The new APT 3.0 solver | Blog of Julian Andres Klode
Solver3 is a fully backtracking dependency solving algorithm that defers choices to as late as possible
NVIDIA and AMD Graphics Work in Linux
3 more news picks
Supercomputer champ repeats, Infiniband tops Ethernet and Linux dominates
The Top 500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers is a critical list for tracking the evolution of the high performance computing (HPC) landscape.
Norway: Desktops/Laptops About 60% Windows, 20% MacOS, 20% GNU/Linux [original]
Looking at the numbers in Norway
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Modern Slavery, Microsoft Abuses, and Linux Foundation (Openwashing PR Firm)
4 more stories
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32
Some devices and gadgets news
today's leftovers
a handful or half a dozen GNU/Linux news picks
Security Patches, Incidents, FUD, and Windows TCO
Some security picks
Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and Linux User Space
3 new episodes
today's howtos
last batch for today
EasyOS 5.8.2 released
I have uploaded version 5.8.2
CoolCoral: Raspberry Pi Pico coral cooling solution
How do you cool ocean coral? A group of volunteers discuss this regularly and their current solution makes use of Raspberry Pi Pico.
Programming Leftovers
coding and projects
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links (only 3)
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly Microsoft incidents
today's howtos
a bunch of howtos for today
Android Leftovers
Google will reveal next blockbuster Android update tonight
Immich 1.104 Brings Direct Editing and Email Notifications
The latest Immich 1.104 release allows editing and deleting assets directly in the UI, SMTP email notifications, bug fixes, and more
Linux Kernel and Graphics Work (AMD and NVIDIA)
8 stories about kernel space
These cool KDE Plasma features could woo you from Windows
If you're having trouble finding the right Linux desktop, KDE Plasma has a few tricks that could sway you
Radxa Zero 3E SBC offers gigabit Ethernet and PoE in Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
Radxa officially supports an image with Debian 11 using XFCE desktop environment
Announcing Istio 1.22.0
Announcing Istio latest version (new release)
Rescuezilla 2.5 System Recovery Distro Is Out Now Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Rescuezilla 2.5 has been released today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.
today's leftovers
only 3 more assorted links
SUSE Liberty Linux rides to the rescue as CentOS 7 nears end of life
The world's second-biggest open source company, SUSE, has a solution to offer those firms that are using CentOS 7
Red Hat "Insights" (Upseelling), Buzzwords Spiel, and PHP Patchsets
Some Red Hat related news
Machine Learning in Linux: Final2x – enhance your images with super-resolution
This series looks at highly promising machine learning and deep learning software for Linux
Sparky 2024.05 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.05 Special Editions out there
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature free and open source software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Each distro makes different choices, deciding which open source projects to install and provides custom written programs
Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
Introducing the Formatting plugin
So this is not quite an introduction since the plugin has been around for almost a year now, having been released in the 23.04 release but since I never got around to writing a blog about it, here I am
Open Hardware: Purism, SparkFun, Pimoroni/Pi, Ham Radio
half a dozen stories for today
AI should replace clueless managers, not workers
I hate buzzwords. With a passion. Buzzwords are a hallmark of incompetence, superficiality, lack of personality, and then some
DietPi May 2024 News (Version 9.4)
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux
RCORE RK3588 Octa-Core CPU Module for Open Hardware MNT Reform Laptop
However, its solid Linux and Mesa mainline support, thanks to Collabora’s efforts, ensures compatibility and ease of use within the Linux ecosystem
"Is This Project Still Maintained?"
If you wander around a lot of open source repositories on the likes of GitHub
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Games: Steam, Square Enix, and Much More
9 latest articles from gamingonlinux
Perl Programming Leftovers
news ffrom the Perl site
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
4 howtos only (for now)
I Turned These 4 New Features On After Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 (and You Should Too)
Find out which Ubuntu 24.04 LTS features I turned on to improve my experience — and why you should turn these features on as well