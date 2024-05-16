Deepin Linux V23 RC: A Windows 11 alternative from China

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2024



Deepin, a Linux-based open-source desktop operating system developed in China, has announced the release candidate (RC) of its latest version, Deepin V23 (download here). This RC version introduces numerous new features and improvements, aiming to attract users who are considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11. However, as this is not the final release, potential switchers should wait for the stable version to ensure a seamless transition.

The Deepin V23 RC comes with a host of new features that enhance usability and user experience. The installer has been optimized with improved UI details, updated carousel images, and a trial mode for users to experience the system without installation. It also reverts pre-installed applications to deb versions, supports 14th generation U terminal devices, and provides dual kernel options of 5.15 and 6.6.

The launcher has been significantly revamped with a new three-section layout, quick access functionality, and a free sorting mode for applications. Users can now create and modify application groups, drag custom applications to change their order, and use a letter index feature for easier navigation. The addition of "Frequently Used Software" and "Recently Installed" modules further enhances application management.

Read on