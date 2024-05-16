Computer Weekly and TechTarget Paid for Puff Pieces Barrage of Red Hat/IBM
TechTarget ☛ Slow Ansible Lightspeed adoption might reflect AI qualms [Ed: Sponsored IBM/Red Hat pieces latch onto "AI" hype for laughter's sake]
Customers with Ansible Lightspeed in pilots or production remain rare, as concerns about the risks of AI and the need to shore up a solid IT automation foundation prompt caution.
TechTarget ☛ Red Hat CTO, Nvidia AI exec reveal joint LLMOps roadmap [Ed: Paid-for Red Hat fluff and LLM cargo cult]
Computer Weekly ☛ Red Hat bullish on APAC growth, targets automakers and SMEs [Ed: Red Hat has serious issues, but when it pays those journalists [sic] to write shallow nonsense they come up with this "bullish" spin]
Red Hat is expanding its reach into smaller firms as well as the automotive and other industries to fuel its ‘high-double digit’ growth in the region
TechTarget ☛ IBM throws its Red Hat into open source AI ring with RHEL AI [Ed: This isn't even journalism but buzzword stuffing ("AI") sponsored by Red Hat]
IBM and Red Hat open source their first LLMs, but IT experts say RHEL AI is more likely to stand out in the ways it links AI to hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Computer Weekly ☛ Red Hat eyes AI workloads in platform moves [Ed: More shallow "AI" spam disguised as journalism]
Open source juggernaut rolls out offerings to make it easier to fine-tune large language models, among other moves to ease deployment of artificial intelligence workloads