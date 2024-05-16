posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2024



Quoting: Discover the Future of Technology at Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024 - 9M2PJU —

Linux stands as one of the most reliable and versatile general-purpose operating systems available today. Among its various distributions, Ubuntu shines brightly, gaining widespread adoption and recognition across the globe. For those venturing into the world of cybersecurity, Ubuntu is particularly suitable, offering an ideal environment for learning and mastering Linux-based systems.

This year, in a commendable initiative to support the local Ubuntu Malaysia Community, Siber Siaga and the CyberDSA team have partnered with the Ubuntu Malaysia LoCo Team to bring you the much-anticipated Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024.