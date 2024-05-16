Mozilla Foundation Welcomes Nabiha Syed as Executive Director

Last August, we announced that Mozilla was seeking a new executive director to lead its movement building arm. I’m excited to announce that Nabiha Syed — media executive, lawyer, and champion of public interest technology — is joining us to take on this role.

I’ve gotten to know — and admire — Nabiha over the last few years in her role as the chief executive officer of The Markup. I’ve been impressed by her thinking on how technology, humanity and society intersect — and the way she has used journalism and research to uncover the challenges and opportunities we face in the Hey Hi (AI) era.

As we talked about the executive director role, I also found a thought partner who sees the potential to combine the ‘market’ and ‘movement’ sides of Mozilla’s personality to shape how the tech universe works. I am convinced that Nabiha will make us a stronger, bigger and more impactful organization, at a time when the internet needs it most.