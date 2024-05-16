Mozilla Foundation Welcomes Nabiha Syed as Executive Director
The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla Foundation Welcomes Nabiha Syed as Executive Director
Today, Mozilla Foundation is proud to announce Nabiha Syed — media executive, lawyer, and champion of public interest technology — as its Executive Director. Syed joins Mozilla from The Markup, where she was chief executive officer.
The Mozilla Blog: Growing Our Movement — and Growing Mozilla — to Shape the Hey Hi (AI) Era [Ed: Mozilla recruits another lawyer for buzzwords (the "Hey Hi (AI) Era")]
Last August, we announced that Mozilla was seeking a new executive director to lead its movement building arm. I’m excited to announce that Nabiha Syed — media executive, lawyer, and champion of public interest technology — is joining us to take on this role.
I’ve gotten to know — and admire — Nabiha over the last few years in her role as the chief executive officer of The Markup. I’ve been impressed by her thinking on how technology, humanity and society intersect — and the way she has used journalism and research to uncover the challenges and opportunities we face in the Hey Hi (AI) era.
As we talked about the executive director role, I also found a thought partner who sees the potential to combine the ‘market’ and ‘movement’ sides of Mozilla’s personality to shape how the tech universe works. I am convinced that Nabiha will make us a stronger, bigger and more impactful organization, at a time when the internet needs it most.
The Mozilla Blog: Why I’m Joining Mozilla as Executive Director
Delight — absolute delight — is what I felt when my parents brought home a Compaq Deskpro 386 for us to play with. It was love at first sight, thanks to games like Reader Rabbit, but I fell especially hard once we had a machine connected to the Internet. The unparalleled joy that comes from making things with and for other people was intoxicating. I can’t tell you how many hours were spent building Geocities websites for friends, poring over message boards, writing X-Files fan fiction, exchanging inside jokes and song lyrics on AIM and ICQ chats with friends and far-flung cousins across the world.