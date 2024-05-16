Collections of Different Linux Distributions

AV Linux is a distribution designed to cater to the needs of multimedia content creators.

It is tailored for compatibility with the i386 and x86-64 architectures and offers a customized kernel optimized to deliver performance and low-latency audio production capabilities. The system is tuned out of the box for fast low-latency Audio performance, seamless PipeWire integration and optional support for Windows Audio and Plugin applications through Wine-Staging and yabridge.

AV Linux is now combined with the powerful versatility of MX Linux.