Collections of Different Linux Distributions
AV Linux
AV Linux is a distribution designed to cater to the needs of multimedia content creators.
It is tailored for compatibility with the i386 and x86-64 architectures and offers a customized kernel optimized to deliver performance and low-latency audio production capabilities. The system is tuned out of the box for fast low-latency Audio performance, seamless PipeWire integration and optional support for Windows Audio and Plugin applications through Wine-Staging and yabridge.
AV Linux is now combined with the powerful versatility of MX Linux.
SysLinuxOS
SysLinuxOS (System Integrators) is a Debian-based Linux live distribution, designed for system integrators and system administrators.
It offers a complete networking environment that is organized to integrate various software tools and has an friendly graphical interface using the Mate or GNOME desktop environment.