posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2024



Quoting: iTWire - SUSE Liberty Linux rides to the rescue as CentOS 7 nears end of life —

As iTWire has reported, the company that produces Rocky Linux, one of the replacements for CentOS, is offering something called CIQ Bridge "with up to three years of additional life for CentOS 7 beyond the official EOL, covering critical security updates for CVSS scores of 7 and above".

AlmaLinux, another distribution that came to prominence in the wake of Red Hat's decision to make source code for its enterprise Linux available only to its paying customers, has devised a solution to allow people running CentOS 6 to migrate to AlmaLinux.

The need to look for replacements for CentOS arose because of Red Hat's restrictive moves. Red Hat acquired CentOS in 2014, but then shut it down in December 2020. CentOS is basically Red Hat's Enterprise Linux without the trademarks.

In June 2023, Red Hat, which is owned by IBM which bought it in 2019, tightened its grip on RHEL source code, and said it would make source code available only to its paying customers.