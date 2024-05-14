Red Hat "Insights" (Upseelling), Buzzwords Spiel, and PHP Patchsets
Red Hat Official ☛ Getting started with Red Hat Insights and FedRAMP
We delved down a bit further into what this means with a recent blog post: Beyond the lingo: What does Red Hat Insights and FedRAMP mean for your workload?
ZDNet ☛ How Red Bait is embracing Hey Hi (AI) to make sysadmin lives easier [Ed: Yes, Red Hat is embracing buzzwords and cargo cults, alright...]
The open-source giant's Hey Hi (AI) work is all about integrating the entire Red Bait software family into a smart, easy-to-manage stack. Here's what each one does and how they fit together.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.19 and 8.3.7
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.7 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.