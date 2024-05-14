today's leftovers

Spoofed email – email that appears to come from a legitimate source but is not – is becoming an increasingly worrisome threat. It’s so serious that the NSA and FBI have joined forces in releasing the following warning about spoofed email from senders in North Korea:

“The National Security Agency (NSA) joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of State in releasing the Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) ‘North Korean Actors Exploit Weak DMARC Security Policies to Mask Spearphishing to protect against Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, aka North Korea) techniques that allow emails to appear to be from legitimate journalists, academics, or other experts in East Asian affairs.”