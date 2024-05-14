today's leftovers
-
Network World ☛ NSA, FBI warn of email spoofing threat
Spoofed email – email that appears to come from a legitimate source but is not – is becoming an increasingly worrisome threat. It’s so serious that the NSA and FBI have joined forces in releasing the following warning about spoofed email from senders in North Korea:
“The National Security Agency (NSA) joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of State in releasing the Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) ‘North Korean Actors Exploit Weak DMARC Security Policies to Mask Spearphishing to protect against Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, aka North Korea) techniques that allow emails to appear to be from legitimate journalists, academics, or other experts in East Asian affairs.”
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS Lands on Google Cloud: Power Up Your Cloud Experience [Ed: Ubuntu sold as paid-for Debian with "clown computing" twist, i.e. mass surveillance and endless restrictions]
Exciting news for cloud enthusiasts and developers! Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) is now available on Google Cloud, bringing a robust and secure platform for your cloud workloads. This latest Long Term Support release from Canonical offers a wealth of features and enhancements, making it the perfect choice for building and deploying applications in the cloud.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Raphael Mimoun on creating tech for human rights and justice, combatting misinformation and building a privacy-centric culture [Ed: Mozilla keeps paving the way to censorship (at browser level) agenda any time it mentions "misinformation"; Mozilla promoting this agenda for "mak[ing] the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive."]
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates. builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
-