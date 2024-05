EuroLinux 9.4 Release Notes

This version's code name is San Marino - the capital of San Marino, the world's oldest republic.

The battery repository is available for customers with Golden Key and Gaia subscriptions. There are about 330 packages that are not part of any build (so they are not included in EuroLinux Open Build roots) but are required to rebuild EuroLinux/Custom Fork from RHEL or Eurolinux sources.

