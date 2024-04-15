HowTos and Technical Links
Instructionals/Technical
H2S Media ☛ 3 Ways to Install Brave Browser on any Fedora GNU/Linux version
It doesn’t matter if you are using Fedora 40, 39, 37, 36 or any order version this guide to installing Brave browser on Fedora will work for all of them… Brave Browser is popular among users who worry about their privacy.
nixCraft ☛ The repository ‘http://deb.debian.org/debian buster-backports Release’ no longer has a Release file.
When you run the sudo apt update, you may see the following message or error on a Debian Linux:
Err:5 http://deb.debian.org/debian buster-backports Release
404 Not Found [IP: 146.75.34.132 80]
Reading package lists... Done
E: The repository 'http://deb.debian.org/debian buster-backports Release' no longer has a Release file.
N: Updating from such a repository can't be done securely, and is therefore disabled by default.
N: See apt-secure(8) manpage for repository creation and user configuration details.
Here is how to fix this issue.
Applications
-
Linux Links ☛ 6 Top Free and Open Source Ruby Web Frameworks
When it comes to web development, there are a fairly small range of Ruby frameworks to choose. The choice depends on finding the right tool for the job at hand.
Debian Family
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky CLI Installer with autopartitioning
The latest version of Sparky CLI Installer provides a few changes, such as added autopartitioning option and so, setting the target system a little faster: [...]
