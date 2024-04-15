Go "Static"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024,

updated Apr 15, 2024



EARLIER this year I spoke to "Dissent" (anonymous) and others who run popular blogs online. The good news is, it seems like more sites might finally be dumping WordPress of similar "phpware". In one case, only after the attack on the site (DDoS and worse), it became apparent that going "static" would offer better protections and general resilience.

We moved to "static" in 2022 after more than 18 years of the site being online (Drupal goes back to 2004 or 2005). We recommend such a move because it makes life a lot easier and reduces so-called 'technical debt'.

The only regret we have is that we didn't do this sooner. █