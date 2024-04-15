Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, and Enterprise Linux Security
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 259: Ubuntu 24.04 Beta, Gentoo becomes SPI-ware, Solution to NVidia & Wayland & more GNU/Linux news
This week’s news is exciting with cool new stuff and pretty bonkers because we narrowly avoided a security nightmare! A backdoor was discovered hidden in a common GNU/Linux utility, and it could have infected millions of devices. We’ll break down how this almost happened, and what it means for you.
JupiterMedia ☛ Top 5 Essential Apps | LINUX Unplugged 558
2024-04-10 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 86 - The 'xz' Fiasco