Microsoft employees exposed internal passwords in security lapse

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2024



Microsoft has resolved a security lapse that exposed internal company files and credentials to the open internet.

Security researchers Can Yoleri, Murat Özfidan and Egemen Koçhisarlı with SOCRadar, a cybersecurity company that helps organizations find security weaknesses, discovered an open and public storage server hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service that was storing internal information relating to Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

The Azure storage server housed code, scripts and configuration files containing passwords, keys and credentials used by the Microsoft employees for accessing other internal databases and systems.

But the storage server itself was not protected with a password and could be accessed by anyone on the internet.

Read on