Radxa NIO 12L – A low-profile MediaTek Genio 1200 SBC with Ubuntu certification for at least 5 years of updates

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2024



Radxa NIO 12L is a low-profile single board computer (SBC) based on the MediaTek Genio 1200 octa-core Cortex-A78/A55 SoC with a 4 TOPS NPU that got Ubuntu certification with at least 5 years of software update, and up to 10 years for extra payment.

Radxa says Android, Ubuntu, and Yocto Linux will be supported. But the important part is the certified Ubuntu support as we reported for the MediaTek Genio 1200 EVK, since it means Canonical will be offering 5 years of software at no additional costs, and companies that need extended support can also purchase a plan for 10 years of support. Ubuntu 22.04 will be preinstalled on the board, and you’ll find some work-in-progress documentation explaining how to install Android or Linux (Yocto-build) on the board.

Read on