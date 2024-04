Linux continues to be above 4% on the desktop

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2024



According to the StatCounter, Linux on the desktop has continued to rise and remains above 4%, with this being the healthiest it's ever looked on the desktop.

First hitting over 4% in February, their March data is now in showing not just staying above 4% but rising a little once again showing the trend is clear that Linux use is rising. Slow and steady wins the race as they say.

