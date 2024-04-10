Linux vs Windows AES performance to be intriguing as Google boosts AMD and Intel

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2024



Over on the other side, the Linux kernel version 6.10 is getting ready and it is receiving a lot of love in terms of AES-XTX disk encryption performance, particularly from Google.

These are certainly some massive gains for both AMD and Intel. Unfortunately, we currently have no idea how this improvement for Linux 6.10 will fare against Windows. The latter has not had the cleanest track record though as CPUs with VAES from both AMD and Intel were found susceptible to potential data damage.

Read on