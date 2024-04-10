7 Reasons Why I Prefer Linux Over Windows for My Desktop
The choice between Windows and Linux for desktops remains a debate among home users seeking optimal functionality and user experience. Being a long-time user of both operating systems, I've noticed many advantages specific to Linux that made me return to it again and again.
This was the central reason I tried Linux for the first time. Back then, I decided to learn web development. The course I was following recommended using Ubuntu to set up the programming environment. That's how my journey started in the Linux world.
So is Linux better than Windows for programming? It certainly has some edges over Windows that make it a great choice for many developers.