Software: LibreOffice, KDE Season of Code, and More

Hi! I’m Krish, an undergraduate student at the University of Rochester studying Computer Science and this KDE Season of Code I’m working on implementing package management features from RKWard into Cantor via a GUI. I’m being mentored by Alexander Semke.

In an effort to improve usability and functionality, this project seeks to strengthen Cantor's capabilities as a scientific computing platform by incorporating package management tools modeled after those found in RKWard and RStudio. The goal is to create an intuitive graphical interface within Cantor for managing packages in R, Octave, Julia, and other languages.