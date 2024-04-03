Software: LibreOffice, KDE Season of Code, and More
SoK 2024 - Implementing package management features from RKWard into Cantor via a GUI First Blog
Hi! I’m Krish, an undergraduate student at the University of Rochester studying Computer Science and this KDE Season of Code I’m working on implementing package management features from RKWard into Cantor via a GUI. I’m being mentored by Alexander Semke.
In an effort to improve usability and functionality, this project seeks to strengthen Cantor's capabilities as a scientific computing platform by incorporating package management tools modeled after those found in RKWard and RStudio. The goal is to create an intuitive graphical interface within Cantor for managing packages in R, Octave, Julia, and other languages.
Medevel ☛ 17 Free Open-Source Flat-File CMS in PHP (Laravel, Symphony, and Pure PHP)
Flat-file content management systems (CMSs) expertly address the issue of eliminating the need for a database to store content and configuration. Relying exclusively on flat-files instead of a database, they robustly safeguard against SQL-injection. Moreover, they optimally utilize server resources, far more efficiently than their traditional database-dependent CMS counterparts.
Medevel ☛ 17 Free Open-source WebGL Libraries with WebGPU Support
WebGL is a JavaScript API that lets you create interactive 3D and 2D graphics in any web browser that supports it, without needing plug-ins.
Medevel ☛ 10 Free Portable DICOM Viewers To Display DICOM Images Directly from CD/ DVD and USB-Drive
A portable DICOM viewer, is an app that you can run it directly to view DICOM files without installation.
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: March 2024
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started March by announcing the new Board of Directors at The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice.
