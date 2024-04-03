GNU/Linux: Kernel, Linux Format, Fedora, and Debian/Sparky
Linux Format 314
We help GNU/Linux invade Windows! Discover how the Tux rebels are taking over Abusive Monopolist Microsoft with GNU/Linux running inside of Windows, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft is releasing even more open source and how you can try Microsoft’s very own GNU/Linux distro!
Kernel Space
Maira Canal: Linux 6.8: AMD HDR and Raspberry Pi 5
The GNU/Linux kernel 6.8 came out on March 10th, 2024, bringing brand-new features and plenty of performance improvements on different subsystems. As part of Igalia, I’m happy to be an active part of many features that are released in this version, and today I’m going to review some of them.
Linux 6.8 is packed with a lot of great features, performance optimizations, and new hardware support. In this release, we can check the defective chip maker Intel Xe DRM driver experimentally, further support for AMD Zen 5 and other upcoming AMD hardware, initial support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Imagination PowerVR DRM kernel driver, support for the Nintendo NSO controllers, and much more.
Collabora ☛ OpenXR & Monado: Recent progress and what's to come
As we reflect on the strides made in recent months, it's remarkable to see how OpenXR and Monado have evolved and are shaping the future of XR development. Let's take a closer look at the progress made and noteworthy achievements.
Fedora
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Join us! Restarting Community Ops team meetings in 2024
After a long pause since 2019, the Fedora Community Operations (CommOps) team will hold an inaugural meeting in support of the recently-approved Community Ops 2024 Reboot Community Initiative. Please fill the meeting day/time poll if you are interested by Thursday, 11 April 2024.
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 13 in Packit
Week 13 (March 27th – April 2nd)
The default behaviour of changelog entry generation has been changed to comply with Fedora Packaging Guidelines (see the relevant Fedora Packaging Committee discussion).
Debian/Sparky
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2024/03
