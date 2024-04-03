Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (kernel and webkitgtk), Mageia (unixODBC and w3m), and SUSE (libvirt, netty, netty-tcnative, and perl-DBD-SQLite).
-
Security Week ☛ Prudential Financial Data Breach Impacts 36,000
Prudential Financial says the names, addresses, and ID numbers of over 36,000 were stolen in a February data breach.
-
Security Week ☛ Security Flaw in WP-Members Plugin Leads to Script Injection
A cross-site scripting vulnerability in the WP-Members Membership plugin could allow attackers to inject scripts into user profile pages.
-
Security Week ☛ OWASP Data Breach Caused by Server Misconfiguration
The OWASP Foundation says a wiki misconfiguration exposed resumes filed over a decade ago by aspiring members.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Defense Department cybersecurity unit crosses extraordinary milestone
The Defense Department's Cyber Crime Center reached a remarkable milestone late last month. Its Vulnerability Disclosure Program processed report number 50,000.
-
Security Week ☛ Hotel Self Check-In Kiosks Exposed Room Access Codes
Self check-in kiosks at Ibis Budget hotels were affected by a vulnerability that exposed keypad codes that could be used to enter rooms.
-
Security Week ☛ Boat Dealer MarineMax Confirms Data Breach
MarineMax confirms suffering a data breach as a result of a recent ransomware attack, with the attackers claiming to have obtained 180,000 files.