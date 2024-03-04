Devices and Open Hardware: Targets Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Yocto, Bootlin
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sequent 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT Targets Raspberry Pi Boards
Sequent Systems recently unveiled their latest offering: a 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT, an advanced expansion board tailored for the Raspberry Pi. This innovative product represents a substantial improvement over conventional mechanical relay HATs.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ePulse Feather C6: A RISC-V Powered Board with Advanced Zigbee, Thread, and BLE Connectivity
Hackaday ☛ Bring Linux To CH32V003 Through, Yes, RISC-V Emulation
Like playing around with Linux on low-power devices? You’d be hard pressed to find a better example than the [tvlad1234]’s linux-ch32v003 project. It’s not just a one-off — it’s something you could build right now, since it requires hardly any extra parts.
CNX Software ☛ ADLINK MXA-200 5G IIoT gateway ships with Debian or Yocto Linux
ADLINK MXA-200 is an NXP i.MX8M Plus-based 5G IIoT gateway running Debian or a Yocto-based GNU/Linux distribution with two RS-232/422/485 isolated serial ports, two gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 port, and an operating temperature range of -20 to 70°C.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin toolchains 2024.02 released
We just released version 2024.02 of the Bootlin toolchains a large set of freely available pre-compiled cross-compilation toolchains targeting a wide range of CPU architectures and configurations.
