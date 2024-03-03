Shows and Videos From the Past Week (GNU/Linux Focus)
-
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 255: KDE Plasma 6 MegaRelease, cover your Tails, CIQ’s Rocky credibility & more GNU/Linux news
KDE has finally blessed us with the latest release of KDE Plasma and this isnt just any release but a massive megarelease as they call it. That’s right, KDE Plasma 6 is here!
-
2024-02-28 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 84 - Security Debt
-
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1041
joel prepares for the hike.
-
2024-02-29 [Older] Don't give up on it, fellow Windows user. It'll be worth it 😌
-
2024-02-29 [Older] 12 GREAT command line programs YOU recommended!
-
2024-02-29 [Older] How to install SparkyLinux "Xfce" 2024.02
-
2024-02-29 [Older] How to install Obsidian on Feren OS
-
2024-02-29 [Older] Arch Linux One Of The Easiest Distros To Install
-
2024-02-28 [Older] FreeBSD Puts An End To 32 Bit CPU Support
-
2024-02-28 [Older] Why does Malware keeps getting on the Snap Store?
-
2024-02-28 [Older] CachyOS 240224 overview | Blazingly Fast & Customizable Linux distribution
-
2024-02-28 [Older] How to Dual Boot Windows 11 & Linux Mint: Step by Step Guide
-
2024-02-28 [Older] I wrote a Linux book!
-
2024-02-28 [Older] Choosing LTS vs Rolling Linux Desktop...in 2023
-
2024-02-28 [Older] I'm Switching To KDE Plasma 6 But...
-
2024-02-28 [Older] How to install CachyOS 240224
-
2024-02-28 [Older] KDE neon 20240104 Quick Overview #shorts
-
2024-02-28 [Older] Did you know that you can use mouse inside Nano in Linux?
-
2024-02-28 [Older] Rust Lang ENDORSED By The US Government!?!
-
2024-02-28 [Older] Select files by extension in Nemo File Manager
-
2024-02-28 [Older] How to install the Flowblade video editor on Feren OS
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Open Source Smartwatch- Wear Pico
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Valve used the DMCA against a fan game. Is this the end of Valve as we know it?
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Crypto scam on the Snap store, Warp on Linux, an API for RGB: Linux & Open Source news
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Valve Added Exclusive Steam Deck Wallpapers And They're Gorgeous
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Ubuntu Vs LMDE : Which is The BEST Linux Distro of 2024? (NEW)
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Introduction to systemd timers
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Hellpoint on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
-
2024-02-27 [Older] Steam Deck Has A TON of Great Apps In Desktop Mode!
-
2024-02-27 [Older] How to install Discord on Feren OS
-
2024-02-26 [Older] Simple Setup: KDE Plasma with Classical Music
-
2024-02-26 [Older] Resident Evil 2 on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Steam Play
-
2024-02-26 [Older] Linux Mint 21.3 Review: solid Wayland support!
-
2024-02-26 [Older] Software Developer's Guide To Linux | Book Review
-
2024-02-26 [Older] Steam Deck Just Hit A HUGE Milestone
-
2024-02-26 [Older] Raw Steam Deck Recording using OBS Studio and Internal Mic
-
2024-02-26 [Older] A PDF Viewer With Vim Like Bindings And Configuration
-
2024-02-25 [Older] Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” Cinnamon Quick Overview #shorts
-
2024-02-24 [Older] Linux Sick Of BAD CVE, Becomes A CNA!
-
2024-02-23 [Older] How To Install GE-Proton in 2022 | Works on Linux Distros + Steam Deck!
-
2024-02-23 [Older] Overcooked 2 on Linux | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native