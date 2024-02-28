GNU/Linux: 4.1% or a Lot Higher?

Earlier today we wrote: "the world is changing, but what's left of the "mainstream media" has no financial incentive to write about it. GNU and Linux do not have a "marketing" or "press" budget."

"Linux does not have a marketing or press budget, nor the budget to fight OEM monopolies," an associate reminds us. "The OEM monopolies are the real killer of system choice."

2024 numbers are now (finally!) published in W3Schools' "OS Platform Statistics", showing GNU/Linux at 4.1%.

For us, a quick and dirty approach:

grep Linux /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log | wc -l 32767 grep linux /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log | wc -l 132 wc -l /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log 62574 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log

Sure, this may also catch "Linux" in URLs, but that still shows that sites which not do sell data about visitors are frequented by GNU/Linux users. █