Countries Where Chrome is Already Near-Monopoly and Firefox is Under 1%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024,

updated Feb 28, 2024



T HIS Web site is big among GNU/Linux users, but that says almost nothing about browser usage, which has become rather obscene in countries where Android is dominant:

It looks like the browser monopoly is quickly becoming as big a problem as the OS monopoly, which is waning. If the Web becomes all about Chrome, what will happen to standards and freedom?

Based on this site's logs since midnight ( news.tuxmachines.org ):

wc -l /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log 67220 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log grep hrom /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log | wc -l 10232

"hrom" catches Chrome, chrome, and Chromium. So at least we don't (yet) have this problem of monoculture. There are even 'niche' browsers like NetSurf:

grep NetSurf /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log | wc -l 34

The Web is supposed to work according to standards rather than tested for some narrow set of Web browsers/rendering engines. █