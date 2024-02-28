Countries Where Chrome is Already Near-Monopoly and Firefox is Under 1%
Recent: The Web Has Become Chrome
THIS Web site is big among GNU/Linux users, but that says almost nothing about browser usage, which has become rather obscene in countries where Android is dominant:
It looks like the browser monopoly is quickly becoming as big a problem as the OS monopoly, which is waning. If the Web becomes all about Chrome, what will happen to standards and freedom?
Based on this site's logs since midnight (
news.tuxmachines.org):
wc -l /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log 67220 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log grep hrom /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log | wc -l 10232
"hrom" catches Chrome, chrome, and Chromium. So at least we don't (yet) have this problem of monoculture. There are even 'niche' browsers like NetSurf:
grep NetSurf /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log | wc -l 34
The Web is supposed to work according to standards rather than tested for some narrow set of Web browsers/rendering engines. █