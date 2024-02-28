Index – Qt-based file manager

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024



At the basis of the main KDE technologies is Qt, a free and open source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces as well as cross-platform applications that run on various software and hardware. This toolkit has been in development since 1995 by The Qt Company (formerly Trolltech).

Index is a Qt-based file manager that works on desktops, Android and Plasma Mobile. It’s one of the applications in the Maui ecosystem.

Index lets you browse your system files and applications and preview multimedia files and share them with external applications.

