Wubuntu and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

ADLINK’s IIOT Gateway Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor for Remote Edge Solutions

Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Upgrade LibreOffice 7.6 on Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux

This tutorial will help you update your LibreOffice to version 7.6 on your computer powered by Trisquel 11 GNU/Linux. Because in this release Trisquel follows Ubuntu 22.04, thus LO versions are the same and the latest one is also available via a backports repository. We will update it with LO packages supported officially by The Trisquel Project.

9to5Linux

Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Since this is a major update, you can expect Giada 1.0 to introduce major new features. These include a redesigned main window with vertical audio meters, a redesigned Column menu for improved usability, as well as a new Velocity Editor widget in the Sample Channel Action Editor.

Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops

In fwupd 1.9.14, the devs added support for updating the firmware of the Poly Studio V52 USB video bar, improved updating the fingerprint reader on the Framework 13 and 16 laptops, improved detection of ARM32 and RISC-V UEFI binaries, and enabled plugins to opt-into a default device GType.

GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs

Key changes in the GParted 1.6 release include a fix for a crash that occurred when dealing with 0000-0000 exFAT UUID, a change that would stop GParted from forcing 1 MiB gap when moving partition boundary right, as well as the removal of the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and the use of gpart as it’s no longer needed.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support

Libreboot 20240225 is here about a month after the previous release and it’s yet another “testing” release that should only be used by those brave enough to replace their proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware with an Open Source one. A new stable Libreboot release will arrive around June or July 2024.

news

Wubuntu and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 27, 2024

Dreamy Cat-Boy

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

DietPi 9.1 Expands Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi 5 is now supported on DietPi 9.1
KiCad 8: The New Standard in PCB Design Software
KiCad 8.0 launches with new features, improvements, and bug fixes
Announcing Incus 0.6
This Incus release is quite the feature packed one
FreeNginx Emerges in Response to F5’s Management Decisions
FreeNginx, inviting contributions to safeguard open-source values
KDE Slimbook V Is the World’s First Linux Laptop to Ship with KDE Plasma 6
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the KDE Project announced today the KDE Slimbook V as the world’s first Linux-powered laptop to ship with the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
Notebook for prison inmates bought on eBay - 'Justice Tech Solutions Securebook' is locked down but has freedom-loving Linux
a locked-down prisoner PC
 
Microsoft's Latest Issues
Opposition news
Events: Eleventy Meetup, FOSDEM, Free Software Directory Meeting, and More
FOSS or FS events
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Social Control Media Woes
Bluesky, Mastodon, and more
Wubuntu and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu news
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Latest in Official Red Hat Site
some technical articles, some not as much
Programming Leftovers
and orphaned package
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Some hardware projects
Security Leftovers
updates and Windows incidents
Software: Feishin, PipeWire on PCLinuxOS, and libredwg-0.13.3
3 FOSS stories
Lists of Software for Podcasts, Command Line Browsing, and Ruby Static Site Generators
3 new lists
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
SDDM Login Manager 0.21.0 Released! Improved Qt6 & Wayland Support
SDDM, the Simple Desktop Display Manager, announced new 0.21.0 released a few hours ago
Tiny Core Linux 15: Faster, Smaller and Packed with Improvements
Learn about the key highlights of Tiny Core Linux 15, improving Kernel and components.
Testing AI and LLM on Rockchip RK3588 using Mixtile Blade 3 SBC with 32GB RAM
The Mixtile Blade 3 ships with a Ubuntu 22.04 image
CachyOS’s February Update Prepares the Stage for Plasma 6
The latest CachyOS update offers a cleaner Live ISO
Feishin – modern self-hosted music player
Linux has so many music players. But there’s always room for one more
GIMP 3 is coming! The 3 features that I'm most excited about (and why)
Here's why GIMP 3 will be a game-changer for me and maybe you too
today's howtos
and technical posts
Games: Selaco, Roblox, Kiyo, and More
5 stories by Liam Dawe
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Giada 1.0 has been released today as the first mature version of this open-source, minimalistic, and hardcore loop machine and music production software designed for DJs, live performers, and electronic musicians.
Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops
Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.9.14 as the latest version of this open-source firmware updating utility for Linux-based operating systems adding support for new hardware and various improvements.
50 Best Ubuntu Apps for Everyone on 2024
A list of the best Ubuntu apps for everybody (fresh list of 2024).
Sway 1.9 Released: Improved Performance and New Features
A new release of Sway 1.9 is now available.
GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs
GParted 1.6 open-source partition editor software has been released today as a maintenance update that addresses several bugs to improve support for various filesystems.
Overlay filesystem is still a disaster
Barry Kauler asks, why is it so awful for me?
Python Programming Picks
3 Python related news
Security Leftovers
4 items of relevance
Games: Steam Deck OLED and RP2040 for Gaming
2 gaming-related stories
KDE: Plasma Pass 1.2.2 and KDE Itinerary Feed Hunt
KDE-related news
Software: Kid3, NotepadNext, GNOME, and More
FOSS news
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Auto is making it safer to respond to texts while driving
Maui Release Briefing #5
Today, we bring you a report on the brand-new release of the Maui Project
Linux, Linux Foundation, Debian, and More
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: RISC-V, POWER, Arma, and SparkFun
half a dozen hardware stories/links
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
GNU/Linux Leftovers: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, KDE Plasma Themes, Gentoo, and Linux Mint
distros mostly
Security Leftovers
and some Windows TCO too
today's howtos
today's first batch of howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), Free Software Security Podcast (Greg K-H as Guest), LINUX Unplugged
3 new episodes
A Poor and Sad Soul Keeps on Attacking Happy People [original]
The madman who is digitally punching women
Linux 6.8-rc6
Linus Torvalds on the ball
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
6 Top Free and Open Source C Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
GNU/Linux at Over 5% in Ethiopia [original]
this year we're seeing real growth for GNU/Linux as a platform for desktops and laptops
Review: Warp terminal with AI
I've been using computers for about 38 years and, throughout that time, I've made heavy use of command line interfaces
Linux-Compatible Pico Pro/Max Boards Featuring Rockchip RV1106 and 5M@30fps ISP
The LuckFox Pico Pro/Max is a cost-effective Linux micro development board designed for hobbyists and developers
In Madagascar, With a Population of About 30 Million, GNU/Linux as an Operating System or Desktop/Laptop Platform Measured at Over 6% (Counting Chromebooks, Too)
There's also ChromeOS at 2.22%, bringing the total to about 6.5%
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024
The 176th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 25th, 2024.
Libreboot Open-Source BIOS/UEFI Firmware Adds More Hardware Support
Leah Rowe announced today a new version (20240225) of the Libreboot open-source and free BIOS/UEFI firmware alternative that adds support for more hardware, as well as other improvements.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
many leftovers for today
Programming Leftovers
with some R and Python focus
Some OpenBSD features that aren't widely known
OpenBSD explained by insider
Debian: Spellchecking, Noi & Imaginer in Debian-Derived SparkyLinux
Some Debian updates
Unifont 15.1.05 and GNU libunistring-1.2 Released
Some GNUU releases
GNOME Reflection and Wayland
On Terminal-Based Programs and Wayland
Linux and Devices
3 storiees
Software: KRFB, Data Recovery, and More
4 links regarding FOSS
Red Hat Refines Beta Release Cycle for RHEL Minor Updates
Starting from RHEL 9.5, Red Hat will bet on a new approach for the minor beta releases to streamline testing and feedback processes
today's howtos
many howtos
Wine 9.3
The Wine development release 9.3 is now available.
NVIDIA 550.54.14 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Many Improvements
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.54.14 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms, a major update that introduces many new features and improvements.
Sway 1.9 Debuts with Advanced Rendering
Sway 1.9 tiling Wayland compositor released porting rendering code to the new wlroots Hey Hi (AI) Here's more on that!
Android Leftovers
The Honor Pad 9 is the most iPad-est Android tablet I’ve used, and that’s a good thing
Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.9.5 Released with Webp Image Support
Kid3, the free open-source Qt based audio tag editor
Bluesky vs. Mastodon: Which Twitter Alternative Should You Choose?
Mastodon is one of the most-loved open-source social media platforms. But, what's different with Bluesky? Let us find out here
Proton 9.0 Released
Proton 9.0 is now out
Recent Invidious Videos (GNU/Linux Focus)
via YouTube
Android Leftovers
New Android threat sends your photos, texts, contacts, hardware data and more to a foreign server
Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop now comes with a Core i9-14900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor
Security Leftovers
Mostly CISA and LockBit
FreeBSD 13.3-BETA3 Now Available
The third BETA build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available
OnlyOffice 8.0 and the Dream of a Microsoft Office Alternative
OnlyOffice is an open source office suite licensed under the AGPL 3.0 license
Armbian 24.2 Kereru
We’re excited to announce the latest Armbian release,24.2, codename: Kereru!
Software: Clipcat, woofV, Seccomp, and Warp
Some FOSS updates
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles