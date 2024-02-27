Social Control Media Woes
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Mastodon Is Easy and Fun Except When It Isn’t
Right. I love this part of Mastodon. I think it’s the main reason I’m even on here. I don’t get a constant flow of things to discover.
The new Discover tab that Mastodon has introduced is especially toxic since it’s the same on every instance (that has that enabled).
Algorithms are bad for two reasons: [...]
-
Brian Feldman ☛ eternal woodstock
A similar event is happening on the Twitter-alikes, but the “land rush” is not really about claiming a username, as has been the case in the past. Instead, it’s about maintaining a presence in the feed.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Bluesky vs. Mastodon: Which Ex-Twitter Alternative Should You Choose?
Mastodon is one of the most-loved open-source social control media platforms. But, what's different with Bluesky? Let us find out here.
-
Techdirt ☛ Bluesky Begins To Make Its Decentralized Vision Real [Ed: It is wrongly being described a lot as "open" even though it is proprietary]
For semi-obvious reasons, I’ve been following developments at Bluesky closely, given that my Protocols, not Platforms paper was originally part of the reason Jack Dorsey decided to create Bluesky. I have no official association with the organization, though I did help Twitter review some of the early Bluesky proposals and spoke with a few of the candidates they looked at to lead the company (including Jay Graber, whom Jack eventually tabbed to run it).