Software: Feishin, PipeWire on PCLinuxOS, and libredwg-0.13.3
-
Linux Links ☛ – modern self-hosted music player
Feishin is billed as a modern self-hosted music player. It's written in TypeScript and published under an open source license.
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PipeWire available on PCLinuxOS
PipeWire is a project that aims to greatly improve handling of audio and video under Linux. It provides a low-latency, graph-based processing engine on top of audio and video devices that can be used to support the use cases currently handled by both PulseAudio and JACK. PipeWire replaces PulseAudio as the default sound server.
-
GNU ☛ libredwg @ Savannah: libredwg-0.13.3 released
A minor bugfix release, mostly fixes missing dwg2ps.1