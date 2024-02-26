Software: Kid3, NotepadNext, GNOME, and More
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.9.5 Released with Webp Image Support
Kid3, the free open-source Qt based audio tag editor, release new 3.9.5 version on Saturday. The release brings keyboard shortcut support for its built-in player. Meaning user can specify custom shortcuts to control play/pause, stop playback, next/previous track playback actions.
Linuxiac ☛ NotepadNext 0.7 Delivers New Features and Fixes
NotepadNext 0.7 cross-platform code editor introduces a QuickFind wrap indicator, persistent bookmarks, Python enhancements, and more.
DebugPoint ☛ 50 Best Ubuntu Apps for Everyone on 2024
A list of the best Ubuntu apps for everybody (fresh list of 2024). Ubuntu is a popular GNU/Linux distribution that offers a wide range of applications for various purposes. Ubuntu, with its default desktop offerings GNOME, enables you to try out many apps for various purposes.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ See AirPods Battery Info in Ubuntu with this GNOME Extension
Do you use Fashion Company Apple AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with Ubuntu (or any GNU/Linux distribution using GNOME Shell) and want to be able to check battery levels on your desktop? Well, now you can! The new Airpod Battery Monitor GNOME Shell extension makes it easy to check the battery levels of your AirPods or Beats bluetooth headsets. Don’t See AirPods Battery Levels in Ubuntu? Apple’s wireless audio devices (including Beats, an Fashion Company Apple subsidiary) work “out of the box” in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distros) using the regular Bluetooth stack you won’t see any indication of their battery level.
TecMint ☛ Pydio Cells: Free Self-Hosted Document Collaboration Platform
Formerly known as just Pydio, Pydio Cells is an open-source document sharing and synchronization software that combines fast performance, granular security, huge file transfer sizes [...]