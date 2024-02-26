today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Samba Network Shares for RHEL-Based GNU/Linux Distributions
At some point, you’re going to have a GNU/Linux server that includes directories that various users, developers, admins, or clients
FOSSLinux ☛ GNOME Linux: A Beginner’s Guide (2024 Update)
The 2024 update of GNOME GNU/Linux brings a host of enhancements and new features, making it more user-friendly and customizable than ever. This beginner's guide explores the essentials of GNOME, from its intuitive interface to powerful tools, helping new users navigate and make the most of their GNOME GNU/Linux experience.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Anonymize Your GNU/Linux System with Whoami
Whoami is a small, yet powerful toolkit that manages some of your system's security options. Learn how to install and use it in Ubuntu today.
Bridging Design and Runtime Gaps: AsyncAPI in Event-Driven Architecture [Ed: No connection to Linux]
The AsyncAPI specification emerged in response to the growing need for a standardized and comprehensive framework that addresses the challenges of designing and documenting asynchronous APIs. It is a collaborative effort of leading tech companies, open source communities, and individual contributors who actively participated in the creation and evolution of the AsyncAPI specification.
Various approaches exist for implementing asynchronous interactions and APIs, each tailored to specific use cases and requirements. Despite this diversity, these approaches fundamentally share a common baseline of key concepts. Whether it’s messaging queues, event-driven architectures, or other asynchronous paradigms, the overarching principles remain consistent.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Use SDKMAN on Ubuntu 22.04
In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, managing multiple Software Development Kits (SDKs) can be a daunting task. This is where SDKMAN! steps in, offering a versatile tool that simplifies the process of managing parallel versions of multiple Software Development Kits on most Unix-based systems.
dwaves.de ☛ Howto install GrapheneOS on Pixel 7 Pro via GNU GNU/Linux Debian 12 – camera review Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung S21 Ultra – oem unlocking greyed out
this blog does not get tired of testing Android ROMS that enhance privacy [...]