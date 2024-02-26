KDE: Plasma Pass 1.2.2 and KDE Itinerary Feed Hunt

You may have already read about it on Volkers blog: we together with people from other public transport related projects are building a public transport routing service called Transitous. While of course our main motivation is to use it in KDE Itinerary, KDE’s travel planning app, it will be open for use in other apps.

We also have a little web interface running at transitous.org.

We are building this service based on great existing software, in particularly MOTIS.