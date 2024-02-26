Security Leftovers
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Unlock the Power of Cybersecurity Education for a Secure Future: A Comprehensive Guide for GNU/Linux Admins & Infosec Pros
Linux administrators and infosec professionals face rising cyber threats in today's interconnected digital world. As open-source platforms gain more importance, securing them becomes mission-critical for organizations worldwide.
-
Ali Reza Hayati ☛ Security decisions and free software
One of the reasons I only use free software is that it gives me more security. Of course not all libre programs are secure but software freedom gives you more security as you can study the source code and edit/publish it the way you want.
-
SANS ☛ Update: MGLNDD Scans, (Sat, Feb 24th)
Almost 2 years ago, a reader asked us about TCP connections they observed.
-
SANS ☛ Utilizing the VirusTotal API to Query Files Uploaded to DShield Honeypot, Guest Diary, (Sun, Feb 25th)
This is a Guest Diary by Keegan Hamlin, an ISC intern as part of the SANS.edu