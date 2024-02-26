Python Programming Picks
peppe8o ☛ FastF1 and Raspberry PI: Formula 1 Professional Data with Python
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to install and use FastF1 with Rasberry PI
Ben Hutchings: Converted from Pyblosxom to Jekyll
I’ve been using Pyblosxom here for nearly 17 years, but have become increasingly dissatisfied with having to write HTML instead of Markdown.
Today I looked at upgrading my web server and discovered that Pyblosxom was removed from Debian after Debian 10, presumably because it wasn’t updated for Python 3.
Kushal Das: django-ca, HSM and PoC
django-ca is a feature rich certificate authority written in Python, using the django framework. The project exists for long, have great documentation and code comments all around. As I was looking around for possible CAs which can be used in multiple projects at work,
django-caseems to be a good base fit. Though it has still a few missing parts (which are important for us), for example HSM support and Certificate Management over CMS.
I started looking into the codebase of django-ca more and meanwhile also started cleaning up (along with Magnus Svensson) another library written at work for HSM support. I also started having conversion with Mathias (who is the author of django-ca) about this feature.