Games: Steam Deck OLED and RP2040 for Gaming

GamersNexus is well known for their excellent work related to hardware evaluation and their recent video comparing the Steam Deck OLED, LCD and the ROG Ally at 15W does not disappoint. We have already covered before the massive hardware redesign that incurred on the Steam Deck OLED following the original Steam Deck, and how the APU was reduced in size beyond the 6nm lithography. Here’s a quick overview of what we can learn, through video captures.