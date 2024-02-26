Games: Steam Deck OLED and RP2040 for Gaming
Boiling Steam ☛ GamersNexus Pits the ROG Ally Against the Steam Deck OLED at 15W
GamersNexus is well known for their excellent work related to hardware evaluation and their recent video comparing the Steam Deck OLED, LCD and the ROG Ally at 15W does not disappoint. We have already covered before the massive hardware redesign that incurred on the Steam Deck OLED following the original Steam Deck, and how the APU was reduced in size beyond the 6nm lithography. Here’s a quick overview of what we can learn, through video captures.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Video Game Module for Flipper Zero Review: Gaming Comes to Hacker Device
Flipper Devices latest addon is a $49 RP2040 powered device to enable video output for the Flipper Zero, motion controls and gesture input with a custom game engine. It can be used with, and without Flipper Zero to create your own apps and games.