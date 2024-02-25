Programming Leftovers
Redowan Delowar ☛ Einstellung effect
Sure, picking up a new tool or library in a familiar language has become second nature, but so has the tendency to keep doing the same thing I’m somewhat good at, slightly differently, and falling into the false lull of growth. This can be perilous in the sense that, unless you actively fight it, after a decade, you might find yourself in a situation where you actually have only a year’s worth of experience repeated ten times.
Jonathan Y Chan ☛ Elixir map iteration order is very undefined
The iteration order for Elixir maps is not just “undefined” in the sense that there is some order at runtime which you don’t know. Different functions that take maps can also iterate over the map in different orders!
Rlang ☛ Taming the Data Jungle: Filtering data.tables and data.frames in R
Ah, data! The lifeblood of many an analysis, but sometimes it can feel like you’re lost in a tangled jungle. Thankfully, R offers powerful tools to navigate this data wilderness, and filtering is one of the most essential skills in your arsenal. Today, we’ll explore how to filter both data.tables and data.frames, making your data exploration a breeze!
Rlang ☛ merely fiddlin
For any positive, base-10 integer N, define f(N) as the number of times you have to add up its digits until you get a one-digit number.
Noel Rappin ☛ Better Know A Ruby Thing #4: Keyword Arguments
Last time on Better Know A Ruby Thing, we covered positional arguments, and now we’re going to move on to keyword arguments. I really did think this was going to be shorter than the last one, and then I got to the conversion between keyword and positional arguments, and then… well, it’s not shorter.
(I know I said the next newsletter was going to be Conway’s Law, that’s coming, but this one moved along faster…)
Evan Hahn ☛ Remember The Milk script to estimate selected tasks
This post is aimed at fellow Remember The Milk users.
I often want to select a group of tasks in Remember The Milk and see their total estimate. For example, how much work do I have to do before I leave on my trip? I wrote a simple MilkScript to accomplish this: [...]
Medevel ☛ Windi CSS is Sunsetting, Move to UnoCSS
What is Windi CSS?
Windi CSS is a free and open-source CSS framework alternative to TailwindCSS, I used it in couple of projects as it is easy to integrate and has exactly what i need. If you know Tailwind you already know Windi CSS.
Medevel ☛ Build Web-based Collaborative Apps Easily With this Awesome JS Framework:Yjs
Yjs is a CRDT implementation that offers shared types like Map or Array, which automatically distribute changes to other peers and merge without conflicts.
Linux Links ☛ 8 Excellent Free Books to Learn Forth
Forth is an imperative stack-based programming language, and a member of the class of extensible interactive languages. Here's our recommended free books to learn Forth.
Python
Trail of Bits ☛ Continuously fuzzing Python C extensions
We’ll walk you through using Atheris to fuzz Python C extensions, adding a Python project to OSS-Fuzz, and setting up continuous fuzzing through OSS-Fuzz’s integrated CIFuzz tool. OSS-Fuzz is Google’s continuous fuzzing service for open-source projects, making it a valuable tool for open-source developers; as of August 2023, it has helped find and fix over 10,000 vulnerabilities and 36,000 bugs. We will target the cbor2 Python library in our fuzzing campaign. This library is the perfect target because it performs serialization and deserialization of a JSON-like, binary format and has an optional C extension implementation for improved performance. Additionally, Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) is used heavily within the blockchain community, which tends to have high assurance and security requirements.
FOSSLinux ☛ Python: Check file existence with built-in functions
This article explores various Python built-in functions to check file existence, a crucial step in file handling to avoid errors in your programs. From os.path.exists to pathlib.Path.exists, understand the best practices for verifying if a file is present before proceeding with file operations.
The New Stack ☛ How to Use VS Code as Your Python IDE [Ed: Jack Wallen is losing it. He keeps promoting Microsoft's proprietary spyware.]
When you think of learning Python, you’ll often find tutorials on doing so from the command line.
