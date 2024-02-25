today's leftovers
Open Data
Muckrock ☛ Release Notes: How to make self-hosted maps that work everywhere and cost next to nothing
Brandon Liu, who built and maintains one of the central pieces of this ecosystem, calls this new era “post-scarcity web mapping,” and he makes a compelling case for taking true ownership of our mapping tools.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Rohan Kumar ☛ A look at search engines with their own indexes - Seirdy
With that in mind, I decided to test and catalog all the different indexing search engines I could find. I prioritized breadth over depth, and encourage readers to try the engines out themselves if they’d like more information.
This page is a “living document” that I plan on updating indefinitely. Check for updates once in a while if you find this page interesting. Feel free to send me suggestions, updates, and corrections; I’d especially appreciate help from those who speak languages besides English and can evaluate a non-English indexing search engine. Contact info is in the article footer.
Server
Unix Men ☛ Unlocking the Power of Linux for Everyday Users
Let’s start with the basics. Linux isn’t just one thing; it’s a whole spectrum of computer operating systems that all share the same heart, or ‘kernel’, to be precise. But the beauty of it is the variety—each version of Linux (or ‘distro’ for short) has its own personality. Pick the charming and polished Elementary OS, or the homey and welcoming feel of Linux Mint, and you’ll find yourself in familiar territory with a pinch of new excitement.
Security
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ Hackers for sale: what we know about China’s massive I-Soon cyber leak
A massive data leak from Chinese cybersecurity firm I-Soon has offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Beijing-linked hackers. I-Soon is yet to confirm the leak is genuine and has not responded to a request for comment from AFP.
Unix Men ☛ Maximizing Security and Efficiency in Your Business with Linux
One of the most compelling chapters in the Linux security saga is its open-source nature. This means that a global community of developers continuously inspects the code, ensuring that any vulnerabilities are quickly identified and patched. It’s akin to having a thousand eyes watching over the safety of your ship, each contributing to the collective security of your voyage
[...] Across various industries, Linux has proven itself as a treasure map, leading businesses to the riches of reliability, scalability, and security. From powering the servers of the world’s largest stock exchanges to managing the operations of numerous Fortune 500 companies, Linux’s versatility and robustness have been its calling cards.
In the realm of web hosting and server management, Linux’s stability and security features ensure that your business’s online presence is both resilient and fast. Its compatibility with a plethora of programming languages and software makes it an ideal platform for developing and deploying applications, from the simplest websites to complex enterprise solutions.
Gizmodo ☛ AT&T Says Outage Wasn't Cyberattack Despite Widespread Conspiracy Theories Online
“Based on our initial review, we believe that today’s outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack,” AT&T said in a statement published to its website.
Microsoft
Engadget ☛ 2024-02-16 [Older] Microsoft should exit the console business [Ed: Microsoft loses billions there]
After listening to yesterday’s Xbox Podcast, where the company announced it was bringing four older titles to non-Xbox consoles, a question popped into my head: Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business?
The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again. Microsoft, after initially struggling to make an impact with the Xbox, firmly established itself as a top player with the Xbox 360, before settling for second place with the Xbox One and currently finding itself in a distant third with the Xbox Series consoles.
Pete Brown ☛ LinkedIn is awful, Part MCMXLIV
Then I noticed that it was a report from McKinsey and could not help but to actually laugh out loud (NOTE: It was not happy laughter. -Ed.). If I were to make a list of the worst influences upon both organizational health and long-term company performance, it would be hard to think of any individual or organization that would be closer to the top than McKinsey.
