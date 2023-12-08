BSD: Investing in FreeBSD, HBA for FreeBSD
FreeBSD ☛ Invest in FreeBSD in 2023
As we build our 2024 plan, our focus will be to improve the desktop/user experience to make it easier to start using FreeBSD, implement key features and technologies to ensure FreeBSD is the operating system of choice for your application, and growing and engaging with the community. More specifically, your investment will help us in the following areas: [...]
Ruben Schade ☛ I wanted an HBA for FreeBSD, not a RAID JBOD
OpenZFS operates optimally without a RAID controller between physical storage devices and the host. Actually, I’m starting to think that all RAID controllers today are more trouble than they’re worth (if only I could tell stories…), but that’s a separate thing.